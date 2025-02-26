Todd Bowles on tush push: Up to defensive coaches to stop it

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said on Tuesday that the tush push should be banned, but one of his NFC South peers has a different view of the Eagles’ signature play.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has led his team to wins over Nick Sirianni’s Eagles in four of their five meetings, including a pair of playoff games. They’ve won the last games and they’ve had some success stopping a play that has been almost automatic for the Eagles over the last few years.

That history helps explain why Bowles said on PFT Live that he believes it’s up to other teams to stop the play rather than have the league legislate it out of the game.

“The safety of it is always going to be a question because it’s a rugby-style play, but I have nothing against it,” Bowles said. “You found guys that are being creative and found the niche and how to gain an edge in this league and that’s what we as coaches try to do on a daily basis. Now it’s up to defensive coaches to try to gain an edge to try to stop it. That’s the challenge of it every time someone brings something new whether it’s offense or defense. I’m all for it that way.”

Several coaches and General Managers have weighed in on whether the play should be allowed and the Packers have proposed banning it, but it remains to be seen if the question will be put to a vote of all 32 teams at any point this offseason.