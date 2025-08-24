Todd Bowles: Shilo Sanders throwing a punch was “inexcusable”

Undrafted rookie safety Shilo Sanders had a chance to make a final case for a spot in the Buccaneers’ plan in Saturday’s final preseason game, but he didn’t make the right kind of impression.

Sanders was ejected from the game in the first half against the Bills for throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn’t pull his punches when it came to assessing Sanders’s behavior.

“You can’t throw punches in this league,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “That’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that.”

Sanders had four tackles in the preseason before Saturday’s outing came to an early end. Now he’ll have to wait to see if Tampa wants to keep him around on either their active roster or the practice squad.