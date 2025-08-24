 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Todd Bowles: Shilo Sanders throwing a punch was “inexcusable”

  
Published August 24, 2025 08:08 AM

Undrafted rookie safety Shilo Sanders had a chance to make a final case for a spot in the Buccaneers’ plan in Saturday’s final preseason game, but he didn’t make the right kind of impression.

Sanders was ejected from the game in the first half against the Bills for throwing a punch at Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn’t pull his punches when it came to assessing Sanders’s behavior.

“You can’t throw punches in this league,” Bowles said, via the team’s website. “That’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that.”

Sanders had four tackles in the preseason before Saturday’s outing came to an early end. Now he’ll have to wait to see if Tampa wants to keep him around on either their active roster or the practice squad.