Todd Bowles: The more comfortable Bucky Irving gets, the more we can give him

The Buccaneers pulled out an overtime win over the Panthers on Sunday and rookie running back Bucky Irving was a big reason why they were able to avoid being upset.

Irving ran 25 times for 152 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 33 yards to continue a strong stretch. Irving has now scored in three straight games while rushing for 313 yards and catching 12 passes for 111 yards in those contests.

The 25 carries were the most for a Bucs back this season and it’s a sign of changing balance with Rachaad White, who also had a 38-yard run to set up the game-winning field goal in overtime. Head coach Todd Bowles said Irving’s increased comfort level in the offense is the reason for the shift.

“He’s getting more comfortable with the offense,"Bowles said, via the team’s website. “The more comfortable he gets, the more you can give him, the more he can do. Both are running well — we’re happy with both of them. Bucky has a skill you can’t teach — he can make people miss in the hole. He’s tough on the inside. Rachaad had a big run at the end of the game, as well. Using them both together seems to be working out for us.”

Irving’s rate of missed tackles ranks first in the league, so that skill Bowles identified is one that the rookie is putting to good use.

Resurgent rushing attacks have been a storyline around the league this season and the Bucs are currently eighth in the league on that front. That should help their push for a postseason berth over the final five weeks of the season, especially if Irving can remain in the groove he’s found over the last few weeks.