Todd Bowles: There’s a “possibility” Mike Evans returns to practice this week

The Buccaneers are getting healthier and may have one of their best players back on the practice field this week.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said in his Monday news conference that it’s a “possibility” Tampa Bay will open the 21-day practice window for Mike Evans this week.

Evans was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 22 after suffering a broken clavicle during the Bucs’ Week 7 loss to the Lions.

In his 12th season, Evans had caught 14 passes for 140 yards at the time of his injury. This is now set to be his first season without reaching 1,000 yards receiving in his long career with Tampa Bay.

Dealing with several injuries on their offense this season, the Bucs currently rank No. 17 in points scored and No. 21 in total yards.

Additionally, Bowles noted second-year wideout Jalen McMillan may also return to practice this week. He’s been sidelined by a neck injury.

After breaking their three-game losing streak with Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals, the Buccaneers will host the Saints in Week 14.