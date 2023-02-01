 Skip navigation
Tom Brady announces his retirement, “for good”

  
Published February 1, 2023 03:17 AM
Tom Brady says he’s retiring. And this time he says he’s not going to change his mind.

Brady posted a video on social media today in which he announced his retirement. He acknowledged in the video that he said the same thing one year ago today , but he insists that this time there’s no going back.

“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” Brady said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady quarterbacked his teams to an unprecedented seven Super Bowl titles. He’s the only player in NFL history with seven Super Bowl rings, the only player with five Super Bowl MVPs, and he owns NFL records including most wins, most passes, most completions, most yards and most touchdowns, both in the regular season and in the postseason. He retires as the greatest player in NFL history.