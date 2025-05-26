Tom Brady takes stage at Indy 500, draws boos

Are you sitting down for this?

Tom Brady made an appearance at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The crowd booed him.

Of course they did. It’s Tom Brady. It would be no different if Patrick Mahomes were doing a public appearance in Buffalo, if Saquon Barkley would return to Madison Square Garden for a Knicks game, or when Commissioner takes the stage at the draft. Pretty much anywhere.

Actually, the boos weren’t as loud as they could have been. They were loud enough to get Brady’s attention. He seemed to be amused by it. He expected it. (Unlike Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.)

Brady was at the race because Fox televised it. Which allowed Fox to get a little more value for its $35 million per year investment in Brady. As if anyone was more likely to watch the race because Brady was going to be there.

Bottom line? Yes, a crowd with plenty of Colts fans in it booed Tom Brady. It wasn’t nearly as merciless as it could/should have been — probably since plenty of out-of-towners were in the some 350,000 who showed up for the race.