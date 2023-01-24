 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tom Brady’s response to Jim Gray was a strange overreaction

  
Published January 24, 2023 05:17 AM
nbc_pft_bradyfuture_230124
January 24, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Tom Brady’s reaction was unexpected, given the QB was asked about a timeline and not a decision, and explore where he’s likely to land if he returns.

Last night, a surprisingly belligerent quote emerged from quarterback Tom Brady’s podcast, during which he was asked about his football future for 2023 and replied with a pair of F bombs.

“If I knew what I was going to fucking do, I would’ve already fucking done it ,” Brady said. “I’m taking it a day at a time. . . . I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

The situation becomes even more bizarre when considering the precise question posted by co-host Jim Gray.

Gray, as demonstrated by the audio of the show, didn’t give Brady the Pete Rose treatment. Gray didn’t even ask Brady if he knew what he was going to do. Gray simply asked Brady if he has a “timetable” for making a decision .

Although they laughed it off quickly, Brady’s broken-brain Andy Bernard wall punch in response to Gray’s question may have been aimed at concealing the truth, as Brady admits he routinely does. Currently, teams other than the Buccaneers aren’t supposed to talk to Brady. Recent history tells us that teams often do talk to Brady when they’re not supposed to.

Brady’s timeline will be to find out who’s interested at a time when he’s not supposed to know it. His timeline will be to weigh his options and make a decision, at or about the time free agency opens -- and at or about the time other teams are permitted to talk to him.

There can be real consequences, even though tampering often happens without scrutiny or consequence. Last year, the league took a first-round pick from the Dolphins for tampering with Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton. Brady surely doesn’t want to be responsible for causing more teams to lose first-round picks.