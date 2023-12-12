Tommy DeVito and Will Levis each get their third wins of the season

Monday night was a good night for rookie quarterbacks.

Two games were played on Monday Night Football, and they had the same result: A rookie quarterback led his team to a come-from-behind victory in the final minute.

For the Giants, it was undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, who completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown, ran 10 times for 71 yards, and didn’t have a sack, a fumble or an interception, as the Giants upset the Packers 24-22.

For the Titans, it was second-round rookie Will Levis, who completed 23 of 38 passes for 327 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, one sack, one lost fumble and 15 rushing yards, as the Titans upset the Dolphins 28-27.

The Giants are now 3-1 in games started by DeVito. They were 1-5 in games started by Daniel Jones and 1-2 in games started by Tyrod Taylor.

The Titans are now 3-4 in games started by Levis. They were 2-4 in games started by Ryan Tannehill.

With three wins, DeVito and Levis are tied for the second-most among rookie quarterbacks this season. Only C.J. Stroud, who has led the Texans to a 7-6 record, has won more. Rookie quarterbacks Tyson Bagent, Aidan O’Connell and Anthony Richardson each have two wins as a starter. Rookies Jaren Hall, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bryce Young each have one win this season.

In a season when the highly drafted Young has been a disappointment, and the highly drafted Richardson is out for the season with an injury, Levis is looking like a wise second-round investment by the Titans, and DeVito has emerged as one of the NFL’s best stories. And they both showed what they could do on Monday night.