Tommy DeVito saw preseason finale as “personal audition” for Patriots

Quarterback Tommy DeVito went into the Giants’ final preseason game knowing that it was all but certain that he wouldn’t be sticking with the team through their cut to 53 players, so he turned some of his focus to the team on the other side of the field.

The Giants closed out their preseason slate with a game against the Patriots last week and DeVito tore up the New England defense. He went 17-of-20 for 198 yards and three touchdowns, which likely played a role in the Patriots’ decision to claim him off of waivers on Wednesday.

DeVito worked with his new team on Thursday and said that he had an eye on landing with the Pats when he took the field last Thursday.

“I had a feeling, I was hoping,” DeVito said, via Conor Ryan of Boston.com. “Every time you go on the field, you perform for 31 others. Especially when you have some feelings about something, so that last one was, ‘Listen, everything is an audition, but this one is a personal audition. So, I want to make it count.’ We did, and here we are.”

The Patriots also have Joshua Dobbs behind Drake Maye on the depth chart and there may not be much game action in his future as a result. DeVito was never supposed to play for the Giants either, but he showed he belonged in the league when given the chance and last Thursday’s game was the latest sign that he knows how to make the most of a moment.