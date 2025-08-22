 Skip navigation
Tommy DeVito shows appreciation for New Jersey fans after potential finale with the Giants

  
Published August 22, 2025 10:37 AM

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has become about as popular as an undrafted backup on a losing team can be over the last two years, a New Jersey native who lived with his parents and surprisingly started six games, winning three of them, as a rookie. He isn’t sure if it’s over.

DeVito is fourth on the Giants’ quarterback depth chart behind Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston, and teams usually don’t keep four quarterbacks on the roster. It’s possible that he’ll be released in the next few days. But if he’s done with the Giants, he’s proud of what he did in his final game in front of the fans, throwing for three touchdowns in a preseason win.

“It means a lot. The ovation, stuff from Jersey — if I was in the stands I’d be cheering for anybody who’s the hometown kid too. So it was appreciated,” DeVito said.

DeVito knows that opportunities like the one he’s had with the Giants need to be cherished.

“It was a lot of fun,” DeVito said. “Every time I go out on the field, you never know if it’s going to be your last.”

Realistically, the arrival of Wilson and Winston and the drafting of Dart means the Giants probably won’t ever put DeVito on the field for a game again. But he’ll always be a fan favorite in New Jersey.