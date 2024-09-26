Tommy Kramer announces dementia diagnosis

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s unexpected disclosure that he has Parkinson’s disease has prompted another retired quarterback to share his own medical condition.

“With [the] Brett Favre announcement yesterday, I feel it’s best I let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic,” former Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer said on Twitter. "[Doctors] say I could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years, just had my year check up and it hasn’t advanced and I’ve been sober for almost a year now which will definitely help.

“Please, no sympathy, I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this. Football is the life we chose to live and sometimes stuff like this can happen.

“I’m grateful to the NFL for the opportunity and am glad they are trying to do things to protect today’s players. Financially I’m fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get. Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy [that] my personal insurance won’t cover. I’m hoping to bring some awareness so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself. It’s still all about the fans for me, as long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans. Thank you for all the support and always remember, ‘We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.’”

Kramer, 69, was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 1977. He appeared in 128 games with 110 starts during 13 seasons with the Vikings. His finished his career with a one-year stint in New Orleans.