Tony Boselli says Jaguars will wear their throwback uniforms as much as the NFL allows

Jaguars Executive V.P. of Football Operations says the team wants to wear its “Prowler” throwback uniforms — the uniforms Boselli himself wore during his Jaguars career as a Hall of Fame offensive tackle — as often as permitted under NFL rules.

Boselli was asked on 1010XL about fans clamoring for the throwback uniforms to return permanently, and Boselli said he wants to see the return of the uniform design named for jerseys with a prowling jaguar on the sleeve.

“I’m with the fans. You know where I lie. I would wear those dang things every game if we were allowed. I think this year we’re allowed to wear them up to four. We will maximize. Any time we can wear the power of the old-school jerseys, they will be on,” Boselli said.

Boselli said the NFL doesn’t allow teams to make too many changes to its uniforms and that the Jaguars couldn’t immediately return to the old uniform design, but he indicated that the Jaguars could be heading to a time when the Prowlers are the main uniform and the current main uniform is the alternate.

“There are league rules of how often you can change the jerseys,” Boselli said. “We will abide by those rules. We can’t change them immediately to be a full-time jersey. Stay tuned. We’ll communicate that as we have the opportunity to at our next jersey change. But for this year, expect us to maximize. I believe it’s four times that we can wear the Prowlers, and we’re going to maximize and wear those Prowlers as much as we can.”

The Jaguars wore the original Prowler uniforms when the team first played as an expansion franchise, then slightly modified them in 1998 before a significant uniform change in 2009.