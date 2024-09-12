Tony Buzbee: New Deshaun Watson accuser will meet with NFL, has “pertinent” video

As explained on Thursday’s PFT Live, there are two important current questions about the latest lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

First, will the accuser cooperate with the NFL’s investigation?

Second, was this potential claim disclosed in writing to the Browns when Watson signed his contract in 2022?

There’s an answer to the first question.

“We intend to interview with the NFL in two weeks,” attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement issued to PFT. “This coming week however I have to go to the Coast Guard hearings in South Carolina regarding the Titan submersible implosion because I represent a victim’s family from that. When I return I intend to make my client available for interview along with two individuals who spoke to her immediately after the assault. I also have video to share that will be pertinent.”

Although cooperation from the accuser doesn’t mean there will be a Watson suspension, the case couldn’t even get started without it. The league has no power to compel anyone not employed by the NFL or one of its teams to provide information or testify.

If the claim isn’t on the list of potential cases that are exempt from contractual default, Watson has a very significant problem. Given the fully-guaranteed payments remaining on the contract, it’s a $92 million problem.

For now, we don’t know whether the new case is or isn’t on the list. We’ve tried to get an answer. The fact that we haven’t gotten one yet might point to a conclusion that, no, this case wasn’t on the list and that, yes, Watson’s $92 million in future guarantees are at risk.