Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tony Pollard undergoes surgery for high ankle sprain

  
Published January 24, 2023 11:29 AM
nbc_pft_dalstruggles_230123
January 23, 2023 08:33 AM
After the Cowboys shot themselves in the foot against the 49ers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what moves Dallas needs to make to connect all the pieces next year.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will enter free agency this spring. He is not expected to be fully healed until sometime after that.

Pollard underwent surgery Tuesday on a high ankle sprain, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. The Pro Bowler had the tightrope procedure to repair the ligaments in his left ankle.

The surgery uses a braided polyethylene cord, rather than a rigid surgical screw, to restore the original position of the bones and to allow for proper healing.

The fractured left fibula will heal on its own with no casting necessary, per Archer.

Tua Tagovailoa underwent a similar tightrope surgery while at Alabama, and Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had the procedure recently.

Pollard is expected to be fully healed in time for the start of training camp.

Pollard was injured after catching an 8-yard pass from Dak Prescott with 1:24 remaining in the first half. While making the tackle, 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward rolled onto Pollard‘s left ankle.

Pollard had a career-high 1,007 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns, one more than he had in his first three seasons combined. The Cowboys want to sign Pollard to a long-term deal, but they could use the franchise tag on him if they don’t reach agreement before free agency starts.

Last year, the Cowboys signed receiver Michael Gallup to a long-term deal, even though he was coming off a torn ACL.