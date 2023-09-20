Total team effort, “deep dive” into Week 1 helped Josh Allen turn it around in Week 2

The Buffalo Bills had a bad start to the season, followed by a short week for the second chapter. Sunday’s game went much better than the prior Monday.

After the 38-10 win, Bills quarterback Josh Allen attributed the turnaround to a total team effort.

“I thought our offense stayed pretty balanced,” Allen told PFT by phone after the victory. “Our defense played lights out with three turnovers and that puts us in good position to score and we took advantage of those opportunities. . . . I thought that our guys did a good job of getting into position to win. Guys made some great plays. . . . [Receiver] Gabe Davis on the fourth and goal contested catch in the end zone to give us six after a nine-minute drive where, you know, I thought that third quarter as an offense we took care of the ball so well. We ran it well and we just — we did us.”

Josh Allen did Josh Allen again, reversing his four-turnover season debut. He said he spent a lot of time talking last week with coach Sean McDermott, and that Allen took a “deep dive obviously into how I played last week and how I can bounce back.”

“And at the end of the day, it was just scrap it and focus” on getting back to being himself.

Helping the effort to scrap it was a decision to shun any and all external feedback. He said he deleted Twitter/X and Instagram from his phone, and that he spent his time doing other things.

“I watched so many YouTube videos on poker this week and I feel like I can join the World Series of Poker now,” Allen said.

This week, the Bills have a chance to draw themselves above .500 against a surprisingly unbeaten Commanders team. If the Bills do what they did in Week 2, they’ll be hard to beat.

