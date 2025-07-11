Xavier Worthy on potentially returning punts: Stay tuned

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is getting his hamstrings ready to run a lot of deep routes this fall, but he’s not saying if he’ll be adding to his responsibilities in a special teams role.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said this offseason that Worthy is the “best punt returner nobody knows about right now in the league” and Worthy was asked on Up & Adams if he is expecting to add that role to his list of duties during the 2025 season.

“Oh man, I don’t know,” Worthy said. “Stay tuned. Stay tuned. I can’t drop that yet.

If Worthy does get the opportunity, he’s confident that he’ll be able to make the most of it.

“I think every time I touch the ball, I’m liable to score, so if I have that chance to be on punt return and change the game for my team, I’m gonna do it,” Worthy said.

The Chiefs feel they have improved their depth at receiver this season and that could open the door to giving Worthy more time on special teams. If that pays off as Toub believes it can, the Chiefs will be even harder to beat this time around.