Total Thanksgiving audience sets all-time record

  
Published December 3, 2024 06:05 PM

A new record is a new record, even if it barely breaks the prior record.

According to the NFL, the audience for the three Thanksgiving games averaged 34.2 million viewers.

Last year’s record was 34.1 million.

In 2023, the slate consisted of Packers-Lions, Commanders-Cowboys, and 49ers-Seahawks. This year, it was Bears-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, and Dolphins-Packers.

The total, unduplicated audience (i.e., everyone who tuned it at some point for at least one of the three games) was 141 million. That’s also a record.

It’s not a surprise. For millions, football and Thanksgiving are synonymous. It’s part of the ritual, no matter the quality of the games. Even with a so-so Dallas game featuring backup quarterbacks and non-competitive teams, 38.8 million watched.