Trai Turner to visit Saints Monday

  
Published July 24, 2023 09:19 AM

The Saints may be making a veteran addition to their offensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard Trai Turner will visit with the team on Monday.

Turner was a 2014 third-round pick of the Panthers and spent the first six seasons of his career in Carolina. He made five Pro Bowls with the NFC South team, but has not returned to the event while bouncing from the Chargers to the Steelers and Commanders over the last three seasons.

The Saints currently have Cesar Ruiz, Andrus Peat, Calvin Throckmorton, and Nick Saldiveri at guard, although Saldiveri is currently on the physically unable to perform list.