Travis Etienne has two TDs, Jaguars lead Colts 21-6 at halftime

The Jaguars entered Sunday’s game with a chance to take control of the AFC South.

So far, things are going according to that plan.

Jacksonville has a 21-3 lead over Indianapolis at halftime, with Travis Etienne scoring two rushing touchdowns.

The Colts and Jaguars had two possessions take up the entire first quarter, with each team putting up points. Indianapolis’ first drive ended with a 28-yard field goal by Matt Gay to go up 3-0, ending a 16-play, 65-yard possession that took 8:33 off the clock.

Jacksonville responded with a touchdown drive, with Travis Etienne taking it in from 2-yards out with 14:17 left in the second quarter. That drive lasted 13 plays and took 7:10 off the clock.

But the next possessions for each team lasted just one play. Gardner Minshew was strip-sacked by edge rusher Josh Allen and the Jags recovered for an extra possession.

Etienne then got a direct snap and took it 22 yards to the right side for Jacksonville’s second touchdown in 20 seconds, making the score 14-3.

Later in the second quarter, Minshew committed his second turnover when he threw a pick over the middle to safety Andre Cisco. That play came just after Minsew was lucky to avoid an interception when linebacker Devin Lloyd had an errant pass in his hands.

The Jaguars scored on the ensuing drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to receiver Christian Kirk.

The Colts did get a 56-yard field goal by Gay to make the score 21-6 just before halftime.

Lawrence is 11-of-14 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown. He’s also rushed twice for 16 yards.

Etienne has 52 yards on 11 carries with two TDs. Evan Engram has five catches for 41 yards.

On the other side, Jonathan Taylor has 15 yards on four carries, but three catches for 45 yards — including a big 40-yard catch and run.

Minshew finished the first half 16-of-25 for 136 yards with a pick.

Jacksonville hasn’t lost to Indianapolis at home since 2014. The Colts are going to need a big comeback in the second half to end the streak.