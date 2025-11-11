 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Hunter out for season after LCL surgery

  
Published November 11, 2025 03:19 PM

As it turns out, Travis Hunter’s rookie season is over.

Hunter underwent season-ending knee surgery on Tuesday, the Jaguars announced.

Hunter, the Jaguars’ No. 2 overall pick, suffered a non-contact injury during a late October practice. Jacksonville placed him on injured reserve, with reports noting that the organization hoped he would not be out for long. But now, Hunter has undergone surgery to repair his LCL and is slated to fully return to football activities within six months.

That means Hunter — the No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft — will not play again in 2025.

Jacksonville’s statement notes that the LCL injury was isolated and there was no other damage to Hunter’s knee. He underwent surgery in Dallas, with the procedure performed by team doctor, Kevin Kaplan.

The Jaguars traded up to select Hunter for their first pick under General Manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. He played seven games, spending most of his time at receiver. He was on the field for 67 percent of offensive snaps and 36 percent of defensive snaps in those contests.

Hunter recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards with a touchdown on offense. Defensively, he tallied 15 total tackles with three passes defensed.

He is expected to make a full recovery for 2026.