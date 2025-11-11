Travis Hunter out for season after LCL surgery

As it turns out, Travis Hunter’s rookie season is over.

Hunter underwent season-ending knee surgery on Tuesday, the Jaguars announced.

Hunter, the Jaguars’ No. 2 overall pick, suffered a non-contact injury during a late October practice. Jacksonville placed him on injured reserve, with reports noting that the organization hoped he would not be out for long. But now, Hunter has undergone surgery to repair his LCL and is slated to fully return to football activities within six months.

That means Hunter — the No. 2 overall pick of this year’s draft — will not play again in 2025.

Jacksonville’s statement notes that the LCL injury was isolated and there was no other damage to Hunter’s knee. He underwent surgery in Dallas, with the procedure performed by team doctor, Kevin Kaplan.

The Jaguars traded up to select Hunter for their first pick under General Manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. He played seven games, spending most of his time at receiver. He was on the field for 67 percent of offensive snaps and 36 percent of defensive snaps in those contests.

Hunter recorded 28 receptions for 298 yards with a touchdown on offense. Defensively, he tallied 15 total tackles with three passes defensed.

He is expected to make a full recovery for 2026.