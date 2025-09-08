Travis Hunter played 44 offensive snaps, six on defense

Travis Hunter made his NFL debut Sunday, playing 44 of 63 offensive snaps and six on defense. The No. 2 overall pick is ready for more after Jacksonville’s 26-10 victory over the Panthers.

“I did my job,” Hunter said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “That was the main focus. I did what they asked me to do. I know I can do more and I know I can do better.”

Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado, made six receptions for 33 yards in his first NFL game.

“He was great. Had some big catches, obviously,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “He’s a weapon for us, and he’s going to continue to get better and better. He’s a matchup in space, great with the ball in his hands. Could have more out there. I felt like I could have gave him a few more opportunities with some of the ones I missed.”

Hunter nearly had a touchdown, but Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn jumped in front of him and made a one-hand interception.

“If he doesn’t get up and make a great play like he did, yeah, I think that was a touchdown,” Hunter said.

The Jaguars expect Hunter’s defensive plays to increase as the season goes on.

He missed 10 days late in the preseason with an upper body injury, and the Jaguars installed some unique coverage schemes for the Panthers in those practices, coach Liam Coen said.

“I think it will only continue to evolve and go more,” Coen said. “I can only see it going and expanding from here.”