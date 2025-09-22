 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles' 'Big Dom' fined for texting violation
nbc_pft_browns_packers_250922.jpg
Browns defense dominates Packers in Week 3 shocker
nbc_pft_replay_250922.jpg
Replay assist needs more transparency, consistency

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Travis Hunter played more defensive snaps than offensive snaps in Week 3 win

  
Published September 22, 2025 11:56 AM

In the first two weeks of the season, Jaguars No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter played more offensive snaps than defensive snaps.

That trend flipped in Jacksonville’s Week 3 victory over Houston.

Hunter was on the field for 37 offensive snaps (53 percent) and 43 defensive snaps (68 percent).

He’s now played 59 percent of Jacksonville’s offensive snaps this year and 47 percent of defensive snaps, plus four percent of special teams snaps.

But Hunter’s production has not been anything to write home about, particularly for a No. 2 overall pick. He caught just one pass for 21 yards in Sunday’s win, with just two targets. That was down from eight targets in Week 1 and six targets in Week 2.

Hunter has 10 receptions for 76 yards, with only two of his catches resulting in first downs.

Defensively, Hunter recorded six total tackles on Sunday. He has nine overall this season with one pass defensed.

What the stats don’t illustrate, however, are the throws Hunter prevents because his coverage at corner is good.

Still, if Hunter’s “primary” position is going to be receiver, it stands to reason that the Jaguars need to get him the ball more on offense.