Travis Hunter: Playing both ways “not hard at all”

Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter is playing both offense and defense in his first NFL training camp and the double-duty isn’t causing him any extra stress.

Hunter is used to playing both wide receiver and cornerback from his time at Colorado and it sounds like it has been business as usual for him so far in the NFL. During an appearance on Up & Adams, Hunter was asked how difficult it has been to work on both sides of the ball this summer.

“It’s not hard at all, if I’m being honest,” Hunter said. “The first off day that we had and I came back and did both sides, that’s the only thing that got to me. After that, I’ve been good.”

Hunter’s two-way activities will continue in Jacksonville’s preseason game against the Steelers. That won’t answer Rams wide receiver Davante Adams’s doubts about Hunter to play “at a high level” in the role for a long time, but it will give a glimpse at one of the most intriguing players to enter the league this year.