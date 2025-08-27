 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Hunter practicing at full speed, ready to play both ways in Week One

  
Published August 27, 2025 07:46 PM

Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is ready to play both ways in Week One against the Panthers.

Although Hunter was held out of some training camp practices and the final preseason game because of an injury, Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone says Hunter is now at full speed on the practice field.

“He’s on the grass today and rolling full speed,” Gladstone said.

Asked if the Jaguars still think Hunter can play both offense and defense, Gladstone says that has always been the plan and hasn’t changed.

“There hasn’t been any shift on that front,” Gladstone said. “We expect him to be who we know him to be, and that’s somebody who impacts both sides of the football. We can’t wait to see that on Sundays, and one Monday night, this season.”

Gladstone said the Jaguars are excited about what they can do with their game-day active rosters because Hunter playing two positions gives them more flexibility.

“It goes a long way,” Gladstone said. “You’ve got an extra active, essentially, somebody who’s going both ways.”