Travis Hunter practicing at full speed, ready to play both ways in Week One

Jaguars rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is ready to play both ways in Week One against the Panthers.

Although Hunter was held out of some training camp practices and the final preseason game because of an injury, Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone says Hunter is now at full speed on the practice field.

“He’s on the grass today and rolling full speed,” Gladstone said.

Asked if the Jaguars still think Hunter can play both offense and defense, Gladstone says that has always been the plan and hasn’t changed.

“There hasn’t been any shift on that front,” Gladstone said. “We expect him to be who we know him to be, and that’s somebody who impacts both sides of the football. We can’t wait to see that on Sundays, and one Monday night, this season.”

Gladstone said the Jaguars are excited about what they can do with their game-day active rosters because Hunter playing two positions gives them more flexibility.

“It goes a long way,” Gladstone said. “You’ve got an extra active, essentially, somebody who’s going both ways.”