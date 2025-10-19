Travis Hunter scores his first career touchdown but Jaguars trail 28-7 late

In his seventh NFL game, Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter has scored for the first time.

Hunter caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence in the fourth quarter, a rare highlight for the Jaguars today in London, as they trail the Rams 28-7.

The Heisman Trophy winner last year, Hunter was the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. So far in his rookie year, he hasn’t been the two-way threat that the Jaguars were hoping he’d be, as a fairly limited contributor both at wide receiver and at cornerback.

But today he has made an impact on offense on a day when not much else is going right for the Jaguars. Hunter has six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.