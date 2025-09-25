 Skip navigation
Travis Jones returns to Ravens practice, Ronnie Stanley and Kyle Van Noy still out

  
Published September 25, 2025 05:10 PM

The Ravens know they’ll be missing defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike against the Chiefs on Sunday, but another defensive lineman is moving toward being able to play.

Travis Jones was limited in his return to practice. Jones missed Wednesday’s session with a knee injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that Madubuike will not play this week and could be looking at an extended absence due to a neck injury. The Ravens were also missing defensive lineman Broderick Washington (ankle) for the second straight day.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) also remained out of practice. Tight end Isaiah Likely (foot) was listed as limited again. Likely has not played yet this season.