Travis Kelce: As sick as a new banner sounds, I’m over last year

The Chiefs will celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory once again on Thursday night when they open the season against the Lions — unfurling their second championship banner in the last four seasons.

But after winning the game in February, an offseason’s worth of celebrations, plus a training camp to get ready for 2023, there’s a bit of weirdness that goes into recognizing last year’s accomplishments before trying to do it all again.

Tight end Travis Kelce addressed that when he was asked what he thinks the energy will be like with a packed house on hand to commemorate the title and kick off a new year.

“As sick as it sounds, I’m over last year,” Kelce said in his Monday press conference. “I’m ready to keep things moving forward. You know, I think it will be cool for the fans, for the Hunt Family to be able to put another banner up, and that’ll be a moment for them. For me right now, I’m focused on beating the Detroit Lions, not really focused on any of the other stuff that goes on for the first game of the year.”

While not every season ends in a championship, Kelce said he still tries to have that same mentality to start each year.

“I just kind of put the past in the past and keep it moving,” Kelce said. “I have more goals, more objectives, new team, and the sense of urgency to keep winning, baby.”

Kelce, 33, set new career highs with 110 receptions and 12 touchdowns last season to go with his 1,338 receiving yards. He should be just as important for Kansas City’s offense in 2023 as the club tries to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winner since the 2004 Patriots.