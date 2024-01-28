Travis Kelce breaks Jerry Rice’s postseason reception record

Most of Jerry Rice’s records might never be broken. One of his records was broken today.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke Rice’s all-time postseason catch records against the Ravens. Kelce caught his 152nd career playoff catch in the second quarter.

As of this posting, Kelce has seven catches on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in a 14-7 game. The Chiefs lead.

With plenty of time left, and with the Chiefs potentially advancing to the Super Bowl, Kelce could end up with a lot more than 152 receptions by the time the confetti falls in Las Vegas.

And it’s just another brick in a first-ballot Hall of Fame wall that Kelce has built.