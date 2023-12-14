Travis Kelce defends Kadarius Toney as “one of our best players”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose spectacular backward pass to Kadarius Toney led to a touchdown that was then called back because Toney lined up offside, is talking up Toney amid criticism.

Kelce said on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce that he’ll always want to see the ball in Toney’s hands when the Chiefs need a play.

“You can say what you want about him being in the neutral zone here and there. He lined up like that all game, didn’t get warned, blah blah blah, don’t call it in that position. You can’t put it in the refs’ hands in that position,” Kelce said. “We talk about plays like this all the time, especially in critical moments. I love KT. If we get the opportunity again I’m going to throw that shit right to his chest again. Hopefully it gets there. I got all the faith in the world in that dude. He’s one of our best players. He’s one of the best players we’ve got with the ball in his hands. You turn on the film, you watch what he does when the ball is in his hands and you can’t tell me you don’t want that guy on your team. Everybody hating on KT right now, I’m not trying to hear that. You can fucking miss me with it. I’m trusting in one-nine every time he’s out on the field.”

Kelce also said he appreciated the passion of Patrick Mahomes, who criticized the officials for calling Toney offsides.

“I love Pat for that, man. Everybody’s just sticking up for each other,” Kelce said. “The guys in this locker room know we got their back and we’re all in this thing together.”

Regardless, Toney was offside, and while he does have plenty of talent, he has not played well for the Chiefs this season. Kelce is defending Toney, but anyone who has watched the Chiefs this season knows that Toney has been a liability.