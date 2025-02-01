Travis Kelce fined for taunting after Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown run

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not penalized for starting a fracas in the end zone in the first half of the AFC Championship Game. The NFL has fined Kelce, though.

Kelce will lose $11,255 for taunting.

After Patrick Mahomes’ 1-yard touchdown run on the first play after the two-minute warning, Kelce began jawing at Bills safeties Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips responded with a head-butt of Kelce.

Phillips was penalized 15 yards and fined $6,722 for unnecessary roughness (illegal use of the helmet).

The only other fine in the AFC Championship Game was $11,255 lost by Bills linebacker Matt Milano for a facemask. He was penalized for the foul on Kareem Hunt at the end of a 6-yard reception in the fourth quarter.