 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce fined for taunting after Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown run

  
Published February 1, 2025 04:57 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not penalized for starting a fracas in the end zone in the first half of the AFC Championship Game. The NFL has fined Kelce, though.

Kelce will lose $11,255 for taunting.

After Patrick Mahomes’ 1-yard touchdown run on the first play after the two-minute warning, Kelce began jawing at Bills safeties Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips responded with a head-butt of Kelce.

Phillips was penalized 15 yards and fined $6,722 for unnecessary roughness (illegal use of the helmet).

The only other fine in the AFC Championship Game was $11,255 lost by Bills linebacker Matt Milano for a facemask. He was penalized for the foul on Kareem Hunt at the end of a 6-yard reception in the fourth quarter.