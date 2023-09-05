Travis Kelce hyperextended knee during practice, status for Thursday uncertain

The Chiefs have an injury concern with one of their most important players.

Head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference that tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday’s practice, which makes Kelce’s status for Thursday’s season opener uncertain.

“They’re looking at it now, so we’ll see how it goes,” Reid said.

Aside from Kelce, the Chiefs have Blake Bell and Noah Gray on their 53-man roster at tight end with Matt Bushman and Gerrit Prince on the practice squad. Jody Fortson is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury in August.

The Chiefs will release a second injury report later on Tuesday, but the club’s game statuses won’t be released until Wednesday. That might be the next definitive update on Kelce’s status for Thursday night and beyond.

Last season, Kelce caught a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards with a career-high 12 touchdowns. He added 27 receptions for 257 yards with four TDs as the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years.