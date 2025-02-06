Travis Kelce: I owe everything to Andy Reid

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says no one has meant more to him than head coach Andy Reid.

Kelce was drafted by the Chiefs just two months after Reid became their head coach, and the first person Kelce heard from was his brother, former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who had played for Reid in Philadelphia. Travis Kelce says his big brother told him what to expect, and that Reid has lived up to it and more.

“I got a heads-up from my brother.,” Kelce said. “My brother was with him in Philly for a couple years. The biggest thing is, my brother was like, ‘Take advantage of the opportunity. He’s an unbelievable coach, he’s a players’ coach, but at the same time

he’s gonna hold you accountable.’ I think the first year to two years I was with Coach Reid, I was like, ‘Man this guy’s not messing around.’ There wasn’t too much of the personality that I see now. Now he’s like a father figure to me, like one of my uncles growing up that I respect so much because of who he is. I owe everything to that man in my career, where it’s gone — where I was [in college] at Cincinnati and where I am now, I have nothing but respect for coach Reid and how he’s helped me get to where I am in my life.”

Kelce has bristled at questions this week about last year’s Super Bowl, when he bumped Reid on the sideline. Kelce says there’s nothing but love between him and his coach.