Travis Kelce: I still feel I can play at a high level

We learned last week that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be back for the 2025 season and he made his first comments about his decision on Thursday.

Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that “the biggest thing” that led to his decision to continue playing is that he loves football and that he feels “like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract I initially signed and give Kansas City my best.” Kelce also suggested that his feelings might be different if he and the Chiefs ended their season on a higher note than their 40-22 Super Bowl loss.

“I still feel like I can play at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year,” Kelce said. “I don’t think it was my best outing, you know? I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. You know, I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth about how I ended the year and how well I was playing, and how accountable I was for the people around me.”

Kelce posted the fewest receiving yards and lowest yards per catch of his career during the 2024 regular season and posted six catches for 58 yards in the team’s final two postseason games. Betting on a major turnaround at 36 isn’t something that most people would do, but Kelce is willing to do that as he prepares for one more year in a Chiefs uniform.