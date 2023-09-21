Travis Kelce: I’m not thinking about knee anymore

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce missed the opener with a knee injury, but he says he has fully moved past the issue as the Chiefs move into Week Three.

Kelce returned to play against the Jaguars last Sunday and scored the only touchdown in a 17-9 Chiefs win. Kelce had four catches for 26 yards overall and he said on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday that he is no longer feeling any lingering effects of the injury.

“I’m not even thinking about it anymore,” Kelce said. “We’re past that. I felt like an absolute idiot not being able to be out there for my team. That’s why you always gotta make sure everything’s firing in the body, make sure you’re all tuned up and really thinking about the movement that you make out there on the field so you don’t hurt the team on Sunday.”

The Chiefs offense has not gotten into a groove through the first two weeks. The 0-2 Bears come to town this Sunday and that combined with a healthy Kelce may help them get closer to finding one.