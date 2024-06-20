 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce on Super Bowl ring error: We screwed up on something that means nothing

  
Published June 19, 2024 08:43 PM

The Chiefs received their Super Bowl rings last week, and it quickly was noted on social media that it contains an error. The Dolphins are listed as the No. 7 seed on the inside of the ring, though Miami was the No. 6 seed.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, while acknowledging the mistake, doesn’t care.

“I don’t give a shit,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason. “I like it that we didn’t give a f--- about what seed Miami was. Yea, they were seventh. Who cares? They could have put no seeds on the side of them, and I would have been fine.

“I think it makes it more unique, ‘Oh yea, and we really made it more detailed. And oops, we screwed up.’ It just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing.”

It’s the third Super Bowl ring for Kelce, and despite the 505 round diamonds, 19 baguette diamonds, five marquise diamonds and 38 genuine rubies, it’s not his favorite. But that has nothing to do with the ring’s flaw.

“The one last year was my favorite one,” Kelce said. “The top of the ring comes off. It has a clasp, [so] you can wear it in different ways.

“I think if I would ever, like, wear the rings out in a sense or like what represent that team or that Super Bowl, I would probably wear that clasp on a necklace before I would wear that big f---ing massive ass ring.”