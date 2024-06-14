Yes, the Chiefs’ new Super Bowl ring has a typo

It’s not the first time we’ve seen a Chiefs-related typo. Or the second. But this one is going to be hard to fix.

PFT has confirmed that the apparent typo from the graphic of the team’s new Super Bowl ring, as posted on the team’s website, appears on at least one of the actual rings.

Which likely means it appears on all of them.

On the inside, the ring lists the scores of the games the Chiefs won in the playoffs. It includes the seeding of each opponent, presumably to brag a little but about beating both No. 1 seeds.

The problem is that the Dolphins are listed as the No. 7 seed, when they actually were the No. 6 seed.

I have no idea what if anything can be done to fix this. I’ve got a feeling that it’s not going to be rectified.

It also would be interesting to know who takes the blame for this one. When things are going great, the spotlight gets crowded. When something like this happens, the buck gets passed around like a doobie at a Grateful Dead show.