Tyron Smith will retire as a member of the Cowboys

Tyron Smith will be back in Dallas. For one day.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smith will sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys and retire.

The ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft, Smith spent 13 years with the Cowboys. He joined the Jets in 2024, starting 10 games.

He made the Pro Bowl eight times. He was named a first-team All-Pro twice, and a second-team All-Pro three times.

The 34-year-old Smith appeared in 171 career regular-season games — all were starts.