Travis Kelce responds to “Mr. Pfizer” label from Aaron Rodgers

On Tuesday, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers referred (jokingly, gratuitously, and arguably derisively) to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer,” a poke at his presence in a commercial reminding folks to get both the COVID vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

On Friday, Kelce was asked about it. He took the high road, while also deftly slipping in a wrinkle that Rodgers has, inexplicably, never been asked about.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce told reporters. “I mean, with the ‘stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vaxx war with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson & Johnson family over there, man.”

Yes, Rodgers works for Johnson & Johnson heir Woody Johnson. And Rodgers has expressed a belief that Big Pharma (Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna) has directed members of the sports media to vilify Rodgers for his anti-science stance.

No, the supposedly rough and tumble New York media has never asked Rodgers to reconcile his disdain for Big Pharma with his collection of a paycheck from Johnson & Johnson money.

Kelce also addressed his own position on the COVID shot.

“I mean, I’ve always been, you know — once I got the vaccine, I mean — I got it before of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building,” Kelce said. “So, yeah, I stand by it. 1000 percent. And fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”

We’ll see whether Rodgers is asked about Kelce’s comments on Tuesday, when he makes his next appearance with Pat McAfee. If so, here’s hoping Rodgers finally gets asked the question around which the New York media has tiptoed.

Why did Rodgers agree to go to work for one of the Johnson & Johnson Johnsons, if he thinks Big Pharma has been trying to give him the shaft over the jab?