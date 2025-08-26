Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift announcement engagement

If 2025 will be Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s final season, it’s getting started with a bang.

Taylor Swift has announced that she and Kelce are engaged.”

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift posted on Instagram.

A date for the ceremony has not been announced. It’ll be the closest thing to an American royal wedding, given their combined popularity and profile.

Kelce and Swift started dating two years ago. She has attended more than a few Chiefs games. And her presence has had a positive impact on ratings.