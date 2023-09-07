Travis Kelce to test knee in Thursday morning workout

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s status is the biggest unknown heading into the first game of the 2023 NFL season.

Kelce avoided a major knee injury when he was hurt in practice on Tuesday, but the issue is severe enough that his status for Thursday night’s matchup with the Lions is up in the air. Kelce was listed as questionable on Kansas City’s final injury report of the week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs will get a better idea about which way that question will be answered on Thursday morning. The team is set to put Kelce through a workout to test his knee and determine if he’ll be able to play in the opener or if it’s more prudent to wait for the future.

Blake Bell and Noah Gray are the other tight ends on the active roster in Kansas City.