Travis Kelce wants to play for a team based in London

If the NFL ever puts a team in London, plenty of players won’t be interested in moving there. One player is ready to sign up.

“I’m waiting for that team to play for another team other than the Chiefs,” Travis Kelce said, via USA Today. “That’s the only situation is if I get to play abroad.”

The comments came as Travis and Jason Kelce were discussing their recent trip to London for Taylor Swift shows at Wembley Stadium. Travis made an on-stage appearance before 90,000 fans during one of the concerts.

Travis suggested that a team could end up in London in less than 10 years. It would have to happen soon if he’s going to sign with the London team. He turns 35 in early October.

For at least 10 years, there’s been a vague sense that London could get a team within 10 years. With the Jaguars, who have established a partial foothold in London, staying in Jacksonville — and likely to continue to play at least one annual “home” game in London indefinitely — there’s no obvious team to make the move. Absent expansion, it’s not likely to happen.

The NFL likes to tease the possibility of moving a team to London, because it generates more interest in the NFL in London. At some point, folks are going to realize it’s not realistic. Especially with the one team that would have made the most sense soon to be tied to its American home for another several decades.