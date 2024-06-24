Travis Kelce makes on-stage appearance during Taylor Swift’s London show

It’s the Summer of Kelce.

Which followed the Spring of Kelce. Which came right after the Winter of Kelce. Preceded by the Autumn of Kelce.

It’s basically been Kelce World for more than a year, both for Travis and Jason. Travis has a 3-1 edge in Super Bowl rings. He now has a 1-0 lead in on-stage appearances during Taylor Swift concerts.

In the fourth of eight sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, Kelce donned a top hat and tails to replace one of the usual performers during an in-show wardrobe change and makeup refreshening.

She’s playing before nearly 90,000 fans every night at Wembley. Her popularity continues to soar, and her connection to the NFL continues to help the league far more than it helps her.

The NFL should hope and pray that they stay together indefinitely — and that Kelce plays until he’s 50.