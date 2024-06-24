Travis Kelce makes on-stage appearance during Taylor Swift’s London show

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce makes on-stage appearance during Taylor Swift’s London show

  
Published June 23, 2024 08:44 PM

It’s the Summer of Kelce.

Which followed the Spring of Kelce. Which came right after the Winter of Kelce. Preceded by the Autumn of Kelce.

It’s basically been Kelce World for more than a year, both for Travis and Jason. Travis has a 3-1 edge in Super Bowl rings. He now has a 1-0 lead in on-stage appearances during Taylor Swift concerts.

In the fourth of eight sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, Kelce donned a top hat and tails to replace one of the usual performers during an in-show wardrobe change and makeup refreshening.

She’s playing before nearly 90,000 fans every night at Wembley. Her popularity continues to soar, and her connection to the NFL continues to help the league far more than it helps her.

The NFL should hope and pray that they stay together indefinitely — and that Kelce plays until he’s 50.