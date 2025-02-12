Travis Kelce will “take some time” to decide if he’ll play in 2025

Was Super Bowl LIX Travis Kelce’s last game?

At this point, it’s still up in the air.

In this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast that he hosts with his brother, Jason, Travis Kelce said he’s going to take some time to figure out whether he wants to fully commit to playing in 2025.

“I know everybody wants to know if I’m playing next year, and right now, I’m just kicking everything down the road,” Travis Kelce said. “I’m kicking every can I can down the road. And I’m not making any crazy decisions, but right now, the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches — understanding that there’s a lot that goes into this thing. I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years, I’ve played more football than anybody. And it’s because of the people that are in that building. And the fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and these Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. And that’s a lot of wear and tear on your body. And it’s a lot of time spent in the building, focusing on your craft, focusing on the task at hand, every challenge that you set up for yourself.

“And that process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy at the same time. And right now, it’s one of those things where it was kind of driving me crazy this year. And I think that it happens as you tail off toward the back nine of your career, as SVP [ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt] would say. As you see yourself and not feel yourself not have the success you once used to have, it’s a tough pill to swallow. And then on top of that, to not be there in the biggest moments, knowing your team’s counting on you man, those are all extremely hard things to… It’s just a tough reality. You know?

“I think I’m going to take some time to figure it out. And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s going to be something that [is] a wholehearted decision, and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them. I think I could play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

Kelce, 35, has seen his production slow over the last two years after setting a record for tight ends with seven consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving. He finished 2024 with 97 catches for 823 yards with three touchdowns — setting a franchise record for TD receptions. He then caught 13 passes for 175 yards with one touchdown in three postseason games.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce has 1,004 career catches for 12,151 yards with 77 touchdowns in the regular season. He’s caught 178 passes for 2,078 yards with 20 touchdowns in 25 postseason games.