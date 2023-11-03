Travis Kelce won’t say whether Taylor Swift will be at Sunday’s Germany game

Everyone who is anyone will be at the biggest game the NFL has ever sent to foreign soil. No one is saying whether a certain someone will be among those in attendance for Dolphins-Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

Well, one specific someone who would know the answer isn’t talking.

Meeting with reporters, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was asked whether Taylor Swift will be attending Sunday’s game.

“When I mention if she’s going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I’m just going to keep that to myself,” Kelce said, via Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com.

Kelce presumably joking about the inside information moving betting markets, but he typically does play better when she’s at the game. Then again, he typically plays well at every game.

Regardless, the way he phrased it creates the impression that, yes, she’ll be there.

She should be. Sunday’s game is as big as any regular-season game gets. That will likely help the Chiefs, who know a thing or two about playing in, and winning, really big games.