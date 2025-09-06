 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce’s 37-yard TD gets Chiefs back within 20-18

  
Published September 5, 2025 10:42 PM

Travis Kelce scored only three touchdowns in 2024, the second-fewest of his career next to his rookie season when he had none in one game appearance. He already has one touchdown this season.

Kelce scored a 37-yard touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs went for two points to try to tie it, and Mahomes’ pass intended for Noah Gray fell incomplete as Teair Tart broke it up.

Earlier in the game, Tart had an open-handed slap into the facemask of Kelce, drawing a 15-yard penalty.

The Chargers now lead 20-18.

Kelce has two catches for 47 yards, and Mahomes has completed 20 of 31 passes for 194 yards. Mahomes also has run for 57 yards and a touchdown on six carries.