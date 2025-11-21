Travon Walker, Brian Thomas will not play for the Jaguars on Sunday

The Jaguars’ final injury report of the week ruled out four players for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Edge rusher Travon Walker (knee) missed practice all week and will miss his second game of the season. Walker has 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks so far this season.

The Jaguars will also be without wide receiver Brian Thomas (ankle) for the second straight game. Thomas did practice on a limited basis this week, so he may be moving closer to a return to action.

Right tackle Anton Harrison (knee, ankle) and tight end Hunter Long (hip, knee) are the other Jaguars who will be out this weekend.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones (quad), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), and tight end Brenton Strange (hip) landed questionable designations.