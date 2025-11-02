 Skip navigation
Travon Walker ejected for throwing a punch

  
Published November 2, 2025 06:14 PM

Officials have ejected Jaguars defensive lineman Travon Walker for unnecessary roughness.

Walker threw a violent punch that landed in the facemask of Stone Forsythe, who also was penalized on the play. The fouls offset, but Walker was the only player officials kicked out. The fracas came after Daniel Carlson’s 24-yard field goal gave the Raiders a 9-6 lead with 6:26 left in the third quarter.

Walker had a surgical procedure on his wrist a month ago.

Walker was penalized but not ejected for throwing a punch in a 2024 game against the Vikings. The NFL fined him $11,817 for the violent act deemed unnecessary roughness.