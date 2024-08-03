Travon Walker says he has learned to “play ball without as much thinking”

As the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker was a disappointment as a rookie, and his second season did not get off to a good start. But down the stretch last year he finally became a consistent pass rusher, finished 2023 with 10 sacks, and he says he’s a different player heading into Year Three.

“I want to do what helps my team win game and obviously being consistent is No. 1 thing,” Walker said, via Jaguars.com. “The end of last season, it just kind of helped me play a lot more freely. Now going into my Year 3, it’s about me putting all the pieces together from my Year 1 and Year 2. Now I feel like I’m able to just go out there and play ball without as much thinking.”

New Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has Walker lining up as a pure defensive end, and Walker says that’s perfect for his skill set.

“We’re playing straightforward, and I feel like with me playing with my hand in the dirt, I feel a lot more explosive,” he said. “It’s been great working with Ryan. He’s one of those guys that always gives the ‘why’ on why we’re doing something, so that helps make it a little bit easier on us. Just going ahead and believing in him, and obviously he has the tape to back it up with other players as well.”

It’s a big year for Walker, as the Jaguars will decide after this season whether to pick up the fifth-year option on his contract. He wants to show the Jaguars made the right choice when they took him with the first overall pick in the draft.