Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score 'doesn't tell story of game'

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Travon Walker seeing specialist about his wrist injury

  
Published September 29, 2025 04:36 PM

Jaguars edge rusher Travon Walker left Sunday’s win over the 49ers after hurting his wrist and the process of assessing the injury is still going on.

Head coach Liam Coen said at a Monday press conference that Walker is seeing a specialist as he gathers information about his wrist. That consultation was set to happen on Monday and Coen said there should be a better idea of Walker’s outlook after that appointment.

Walker was limited to 12 defensive snaps on Sunday. He made two tackles before leaving the game, and has 12 tackles and two sacks in his four appearances this season.

The Jaguars play the Chiefs next Monday night, so they’ll release their first injury report of the week on Thursday.