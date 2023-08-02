Trayveon Williams diagnosed with mild ankle sprain after being carted off

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams gave everyone a scare when he was carted off from Tuesday’s practice. Williams, though, posted on social media that he is fine.

“I’m all good,” Williams wrote. “Everybody take a deep breath.”

Williams’ right ankle sprain is mild, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports, and the fifth-year player is expected to miss only a couple of weeks, assuming tests confirm the initial diagnosis.

Williams, a sixth-round pick in 2019, is in the competition to replace Samaje Perine as the primary backup to Joe Mixon. Williams has spent most of his career on special teams, playing 326 special teams snaps and 138 on offense in four seasons.

“He’s always been a guy that’s created energy,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “I think he’s really learned how to become a pro in all aspects, whether it’s special teams or things that we need him to do on offense.”